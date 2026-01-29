Ocado (Update): Sobeys closes its Ocado-powered warehouse

Ocado announced that its partner Sobeys will close a customer fulfilment centre (CFC) in Alberta that operates using Ocado’s technology to fill customers’ orders. This comes as the rate of e-commerce expansion in the region has been slower than originally expected.

The closure is set to reduce Ocado’s fee revenue in the current year by around £7mn. However, Ocado expects to receive compensation of £18mn for the closure of this site.

Sobeys will continue to operate two other CFCs in Greater Toronto and Montreal, where e-commerce penetration is improving.

Ocado still expects to turn free cash flow positive in the current financial year.

The shares fell 9.5% in early trading.

Our view

Ocado’s shares fell sharply after news that another of its partners, Sobeys, is pulling back on its warehouse partnership. These rely on robots to sort grocery orders using Ocado’s technology, bringing fee revenue in the door. But with consumer demand not strong enough, Sobeys is closing one of its warehouses, cutting off around £7mn of revenue for Ocado this year.

Ocado’s set to receive £18mn in compensation from Sobeys for the early closure of this site, but that's likely well below what it would have generated otherwise over its lifetime. Some of Ocado’s other retail partners have also been having second thoughts about opening more Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs). With a deteriorating outlook for future growth, Ocado’s path to profitability remains unclear.

CFCs are the cornerstone of Ocado’s Technology Solutions division. Running operations through CFCs brings a host of cost savings and efficiency benefits that could offer a competitive advantage for those who can afford it. But success relies on having high volumes of orders from shoppers to make these mammoth warehouses worthwhile. With consumer demand proving weaker than originally forecast in many regions, the outlook with existing retail partners is deteriorating.

At the same time, pressure is mounting for Ocado to establish a long runway of CFC openings because Ocado is stumping up hundreds of millions to fund these centres. This has led to significant fundraising from shareholders. Medium-term plans for free cash flow generation from existing CFCs seem ambitious to us, and we can't rule out Ocado burning through its available liquidity faster than planned.

Ocado Retail, the grocery delivery business half-owned by M&S, is doing well. Customer numbers have shot past the million mark, and volumes are improving as a result. In part, that’s thanks to M&S’ improved quality and value perception, which helps to lure more customers onto the website.

Ocado’s striving to expand its product range, increase delivery slot availability and is investing in keeping prices low to prevent customers switching to competitors. While we’re positive about progress, we must point out that this division is still loss-making and there’s no timeline for reaching the land of profitability.

There’s also potential legal action with M&S over a withheld £190mn performance payment, after pre-defined targets weren’t met. The saga remains ongoing and it’s something we’re following closely. Regardless of the outcome, it’s hard to imagine it will benefit relations.

We should be clear - Ocado has an amazing product. However, the group is still loss-making. We can’t rule out further fundraising from investors down the line, which could dilute current shareholders’ ownership. And if partners continue to cut back on CFC expansion plans, it could further damage the valuation.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The retail industry is low/medium in terms of ESG risk but varies by subsector. Online retailers are the most exposed, as are companies based in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing demand for transparency and accountability means human rights and environmental risks within supply chains have become a key risk driver. The quality and safety of products as well as their impact on society and the environment are also important considerations.

According to Sustainalytics, Ocado’s management of ESG risk is strong.

The group has an adequate environmental policy and its whistleblower programme is strong. However, ESG reporting falls short of best practice and the group lacks regular risk assessments on data privacy.