Palantir: brushes expectations aside

Palantir reported fourth quarter revenue of $828mn ($776mn expected), up 36% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter. Performance was driven by further acceleration in its US businesses, both commercial and government.



Underlying operating income rose 78% to $373mn, not including $361mn of charges relating to stock-based compensation (2023: $144mn). Underlying free cash flow rose 70% to $517mn and net cash, including leases, was £5.0bn at the year end.



For the coming quarter, Palantir expects revenue to land between $858-$862mn ($799mn expected), with underlying operating income of $354-$358mn. For the full year, revenue is expected between $3.7-$3.8bn ($3.5bn expected), with underlying operating income of around $1.6bn.



The shares were up 16.8% in pre-market trading.

