PayPal: Q4 profits beat forecasts, profit outlook disappoints

PayPal’s fourth quarter net revenue grew by 4% in the fourth quarter to $8.4bn. This materially lagged payment volumes which grew by 7%.

Underlying operating income came in ahead of market expectations growing 2% to $1.5bn. But growth was held back by a 10% increase in non-transaction related expenses. Free cash flow fell 11% to $2.2bn. Net cash stood at $0.9bn.

In 2025 PayPal expects transaction margin, (a bit like gross profit) to grow by 4-5% to around $15.3bn, below expectations.

The shares were down 7.7% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.