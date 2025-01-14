Persimmon: 2024 trading beat expectations

Persimmon’s full-year average weekly net private sales rates rose 21% to 0.70, due to demand being consistently higher than the prior year since spring.
Completions were ahead of market expectations, up 7% to 10,664 new homes. Average private selling prices were broadly flat year-on-year at £287,150.
The order book grew 8% to £1.1bn. The net cash position fell from £420mn to around £260mn due to increased land spend and continued shareholder returns.
Full-year underlying pre-tax profit is expected at top end of market expectations (£349mn-£390mn).
Heading into the new year, the group said it was mindful of the timing of future interest rate changes and the effect they may have on consumer confidence in the near term. Build cost inflation is expected to be in the low single digits this year.
