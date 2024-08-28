Prudential: H1 in line, sales pick up

Prudential reported first half annual premium equivalent (APE) sales up 6% to $3.1bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. Underlying operating profit rose 9% to $2.3bn. Within that, underlying new business profit from insurance rose 8% and there was a 9% rise in operating profit from the asset management arm Eastspring.

Eastspring saw net inflows of $4.6bn. Funds under management rose 4% from the start of the year to $247bn.

The free surplus ratio, its preferred measure of balance sheet strength, was 232% at the end of the period (175-200% target range).

A dividend of 6.84 cents was announced, up 9%, and $192mn worth of shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing $2bn buyback.

The shares rose 1.9% following the announcement.

