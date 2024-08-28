Prudential: H1 in line, sales pick up

Prudential reported first half annual premium equivalent (APE) sales up 6% to $3.1bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. Underlying operating profit rose 9% to $2.3bn. Within that, underlying new business profit from insurance rose 8% and there was a 9% rise in operating profit from the asset management arm Eastspring.
Eastspring saw net inflows of $4.6bn. Funds under management rose 4% from the start of the year to $247bn.
The free surplus ratio, its preferred measure of balance sheet strength, was 232% at the end of the period (175-200% target range).
A dividend of 6.84 cents was announced, up 9%, and $192mn worth of shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing $2bn buyback.
The shares rose 1.9% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Prudential key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.