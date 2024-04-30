Prudential – tough comparable periods keep a lid on Q1 growth

Prudential reported first-quarter annual premium equivalent (APE) sales up 7% to $1.6bn, excluding currency impacts. Growth in Singapore and Malaysia was somewhat offset by tougher comparable periods in Hong Kong and weak sales in China and Indonesia.
New Business Profits (NBP) grew 11%, ignoring economic impacts, to $810mn, and margins rose to 50%. However, allowing for those impacts, NBP was flat, and margins fell from 48% to 45%.
Prudential’s asset management arm, Eastspring, reported net inflows of $0.1bn and assets under management of $239bn, up from $237bn at the start of the period. Strong retail sales and flows from the insurance business were slightly offset by institutional outflows.
CEO Anil Wadhwani said he expects to update shareholders on capital management plans by half-year results.
The shares fell 4.8% in early trading.
