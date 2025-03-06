Reckitt: 2024 results mixed, soft outlook

Reckitt reported full-year underlying net revenue of £14.2bn. Like-for-like sales (LFL) growth was 1.4%, below market expectations. Growth was driven by higher prices, offset by a 0.6% drop in volumes. Hygiene and Health contributed to growth while Nutrition’s revenue declined 7.3% due to the effects of the Mount Vernon tornado on short-term supply chains to customers.
Underlying operating profit increased 3.0% to £3.5bn (3.3bn expected).
Free cash flow fell from £2.3bn to £2.2bn. The net debt position increased to £7.9bn, compared to £7.3bn the prior year.
Reckitt’s targeting LFL net revenue growth of 2-4% in 2025. Those expectations include low-single-digit LFL net revenue growth in Essential Home and Mead Johnson Nutrition, weighted toward the second half of 2025.
The board has recommended a final dividend of 121.7p.
The shares fell 2.3% in early trading.
Our view
Reckitt key facts
