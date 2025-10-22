Share research

Reckitt (Q3 Update): strong headline numbers

Reckitt’s third-quarter revenue growth beat expectations, helped by strong growth in emerging markets.
Reckitt Benckiser - CEO to step down
Aarin Chiekrie
0%
Reckitt reported third-quarter net revenue of £3.6bn, reflecting like-for-like (LFL) growth of 7.0% (6.4% expected). Its core operations drove the beat, helped by strong double-digit growth in emerging markets and a return to growth in North America and Europe.

Performance in its non-core operations was mixed, with strong growth at Mead Johnson Nutrition more than offsetting a decline in its Essential Home business.

Full-year guidance has been maintained, with LFL net revenue growth of more than 4% expected in its core business.

A quarter of the ongoing £1bn share buyback programme has been completed.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Reckitt key facts

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

