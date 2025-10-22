Reckitt (Q3 Update): strong headline numbers

Reckitt reported third-quarter net revenue of £3.6bn, reflecting like-for-like (LFL) growth of 7.0% (6.4% expected). Its core operations drove the beat, helped by strong double-digit growth in emerging markets and a return to growth in North America and Europe.
Performance in its non-core operations was mixed, with strong growth at Mead Johnson Nutrition more than offsetting a decline in its Essential Home business.
Full-year guidance has been maintained, with LFL net revenue growth of more than 4% expected in its core business.
A quarter of the ongoing £1bn share buyback programme has been completed.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Reckitt key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.