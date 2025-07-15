Rio Tinto: Iron Ore boss Trott to become CEO

Rio Tinto has appointed Simon Trott, its Iron Ore Chief Executive, to assume the role of group CEO on 25 August.
His key achievements highlighted in the announcement include improving divisional operational performance and securing new mine developments.
The shares fell 1.3% in early trading.
Rio Tinto key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.