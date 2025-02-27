Rolls-Royce: smashes expectations, upgrades mid-term targets

Rolls-Royce’s full-year revenue rose 16% to £17.8bn, ahead of market expectations. Performance was helped by double-digit growth across its three core divisions.
Underlying operating profit jumped 55% higher to £2.5bn. Profitability increased across all divisions, with a particularly strong uplift in Civil Aerospace reflecting an improved aftermarket performance.
Free cash flow nearly doubled to £2.4bn, driven by the uplift in profits. There was a net cash position of £0.5bn at year-end, compared to a net debt position of £2.0bn in the prior year.
A full-year dividend of 6.0p per share was announced. A £1bn share buyback programme is set to begin immediately and complete in 2025.
In 2025, underlying operating profits and free cash flow are both expected to land between £2.7-2.9bn.
Mid-term (2028) guidance has been upgraded, with underlying operating profit and free cash flow expected to reach £3.6-3.9bn and £4.2-4.5bn respectively. Both measures were ahead of market expectations.
The shares rose 15% in early trading.
Our view
Rolls-Royce key facts
