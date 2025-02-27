Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Rolls-Royce: smashes expectations, upgrades mid-term targets

Roll-Royce continues to soar past market expectations, helped by an uplift in air travel above pre-pandemic levels.
Rolls Royce - cost saving drives return to profit
Published Feb 27, 2025

0%
Rolls-Royce’s full-year revenue rose 16% to £17.8bn, ahead of market expectations. Performance was helped by double-digit growth across its three core divisions.

Underlying operating profit jumped 55% higher to £2.5bn. Profitability increased across all divisions, with a particularly strong uplift in Civil Aerospace reflecting an improved aftermarket performance.

Free cash flow nearly doubled to £2.4bn, driven by the uplift in profits. There was a net cash position of £0.5bn at year-end, compared to a net debt position of £2.0bn in the prior year.

A full-year dividend of 6.0p per share was announced. A £1bn share buyback programme is set to begin immediately and complete in 2025.

In 2025, underlying operating profits and free cash flow are both expected to land between £2.7-2.9bn.

Mid-term (2028) guidance has been upgraded, with underlying operating profit and free cash flow expected to reach £3.6-3.9bn and £4.2-4.5bn respectively. Both measures were ahead of market expectations.

The shares rose 15% in early trading.

Our view

Rolls-Royce key facts

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

