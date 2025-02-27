Rolls-Royce: smashes expectations, upgrades mid-term targets

Rolls-Royce’s full-year revenue rose 16% to £17.8bn, ahead of market expectations. Performance was helped by double-digit growth across its three core divisions.

Underlying operating profit jumped 55% higher to £2.5bn. Profitability increased across all divisions, with a particularly strong uplift in Civil Aerospace reflecting an improved aftermarket performance.

Free cash flow nearly doubled to £2.4bn, driven by the uplift in profits. There was a net cash position of £0.5bn at year-end, compared to a net debt position of £2.0bn in the prior year.

A full-year dividend of 6.0p per share was announced. A £1bn share buyback programme is set to begin immediately and complete in 2025.

In 2025, underlying operating profits and free cash flow are both expected to land between £2.7-2.9bn.

Mid-term (2028) guidance has been upgraded, with underlying operating profit and free cash flow expected to reach £3.6-3.9bn and £4.2-4.5bn respectively. Both measures were ahead of market expectations.

The shares rose 15% in early trading.

Rolls-Royce key facts

Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months) : 28.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio : 16.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months) : 1.1%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield : 1.3%

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.