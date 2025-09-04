Salesforce: strong Q2 but guidance disappoints

Salesforce reported second-quarter revenue of $10.2bn, up 9% ignoring currency moves. Within that, Subscription & Support revenue rose 9% to $9.7bn. Underlying operating profit rose 11.6% to $3.5bn.
Free cash flow fell 20% to $0.6bn. Net cash, including leases, was $4.1bn at the end of the period . The group returned $2.2bn through buybacks plus $0.4bn in dividends.
The group expects to deliver 8% revenue growth, ignoring currency, for both the third quarter and the full year.
The shares fell 6.0% in after-hours trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Salesforce key facts
