Shopify: Q1 in-line, guidance disappoints

Shopify reported a 27% rise in first-quarter revenue to $2.4bn ($2.3bn expected). Growth was broad, driven by a 23% increase in the value of orders processed through the platform.
Operating profit rose from $86mn to $203mn as margins saw a significant improvement driven by the combination of top line growth and cost control.
Free cash flow rose from $232mn to $363mn. Net cash, including leases, was $4.4bn at quarter-end.
Second-quarter 2025 guidance points to revenue growth in the “mid-twenties percentage rate” and implies operating profit of $234mn ($297mn expected).
The shares fell 7.5% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Shopify key facts
