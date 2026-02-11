Shopify (Q4 Results): good quarter, better guidance

Shopify reported a 31% rise in fourth‑quarter revenue to $3.7bn ($3.6bn expected). Growth was broad, driven by a 31% increase in the value of orders processed through the platform to $124bn.
Operating profit rose 36% to $631mn, driven by the top-line growth.
Free cash flow rose 17% to $715mn, and there was a net cash balance of $5.8bn at quarter‑end. A new $2bn buyback was announced.
First‑quarter guidance points to revenue growth in the “low thirties” (25% expected).
The shares rose 11.0% in pre-market trading.
