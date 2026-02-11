Share research

Shopify (Q4 Results): good quarter, better guidance

A good end to the year and a surprisingly strong guide for the coming quarter gave Shopify investors plenty to cheer about.
Published Feb 11, 2026

Shopify reported a 31% rise in fourth‑quarter revenue to $3.7bn ($3.6bn expected). Growth was broad, driven by a 31% increase in the value of orders processed through the platform to $124bn.

Operating profit rose 36% to $631mn, driven by the top-line growth.

Free cash flow rose 17% to $715mn, and there was a net cash balance of $5.8bn at quarter‑end. A new $2bn buyback was announced.

First‑quarter guidance points to revenue growth in the “low thirties” (25% expected).

The shares rose 11.0% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Article history
Published: 11th February 2026