SSE – Q1 trading in line with expectations

SSE’s first-quarter trading statement revealed that performance is moving along in line with group expectations.
Renewables output in the period was up 60% year-on-year, reflecting the benefit of more normalised weather conditions and increased capacity coming online.
CEO Barry O’Regan said that the group remains “on track” to meet 2027 growth targets, which call for underlying earnings per share (EPS) to grow from 158.5p to between 175-200p.
The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
SSE key facts
