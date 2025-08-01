Amazon: Q2 earnings beat but cloud growth light

Amazon’s second-quarter net sales rose 12%, ignoring currency moves, to $167.7bn. Growth was broad-based across all divisions, with AWS growing at the fastest pace, up 17.5%.
Operating profit grew 31% to $19.2 billion ($16.8bn expected), driven largely by improvements in the ecommerce business.
Free cash flow decreased from $53.1bn to $18.2bn on a trailing 12-month basis due to investment in infrastructure. Net debt, including leases, was $40.8bn at the end of the period.
For the third quarter of 2025, net sales are expected to grow 10-13% to $174.0-$179.5bn. Operating profit for the quarter is expected to be between $15.5-$20.5bn (market consensus: $19.5bn).
The shares fell 7.0% in after-hours trading.
