SSE (Q3 Update): profit guidance in line with forecasts

SSE’s Renewables output rose 7% to 9.9TWh over the first nine months to 31 December 2025. The uplift reflects an increase in capacity against a backdrop of “mixed weather conditions”. Largely due to this uplift, energy output from SSE’s flexible thermal (gas-fired) plants fell by 15% to 10.6TWh.

Investment in the group’s Networks businesses jumped 64% higher to around £1.8bn over the period, as part of the group’s £33bn five-year investment plan.

Full-year underlying earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be in the 144-152 range, in line with market forecasts.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

SSE delivered a solid update, with performance getting a helping hand from capacity additions in its renewables segment. Investment across the business is ramping up as expected, and full-year profit guidance landed in line with market expectations.

SSE is set to spend £33bn over the five years to 2029/30, with the vast majority of that earmarked for upgrading its UK electricity infrastructure. This planned spending was ahead of market forecasts at the time, and is expected to help fuel high single-digit earnings growth over the coming years.

Renewables remain a key, albeit relatively smaller part of the plan moving forward, with billions of pounds also set to be invested in expanding their capacity. The focus on renewables is a bold and admirable move. But comes with a hefty dose of risk - they're not always reliable. To some degree, it's at the mercy of mother nature.

That’s why more flexible gas-fired plants are still part of the energy mix. They complement the renewables segment well and are on hand to plug any shortfalls in energy output when adverse weather comes along.

On the regulated networks side of things, SSE delivers electricity across Scotland and Southern England. This is classic utility territory - with revenues predictable and profits closely regulated.

A portion of these regulated revenues are positively related to investment levels, and are also protected against inflation. But the additional return isn't received until some time after the investment has been made and the service has been delivered, which can cause a drag on cash flows in the meantime.

To help cover the costs in the meantime, SSE raised £2bn by issuing new equity shares back in November. While debt levels are expected to rise in the coming years, the balance sheet should remain in good shape. Planned investments look well covered, especially given the group’s strong revenue predictability.

In recent years, many areas of SSE's business have benefitted from high prices and volatility. But with market conditions seemingly less turbulent now, profits in the flexible thermal and gas storage division look set to remain subdued this year. Other areas of the business will have to step up to pay the investment bill. Any missteps on this front could dent investor sentiment.

The market’s beginning to recognise the opportunity at hand, and the valuation has risen above the long-term average. Despite this, SSE still trades at a discount to the broader sector. With a strong growth outlook, we still see upside to the current valuation. But in the near-to-medium term, SSE faces some uncertainty as it tries to navigate the challenges of building for the future.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The utilities industry is high-risk in terms of ESG. Management of these risks tends to be strong, with European firms outperforming their overseas counterparts. Environmental risks like carbon emissions, resource use and non-carbon emissions and spills tend to be the most significant risks for this industry. Employee health and safety and community relations are also key risks to monitor.

According to Sustainalytics, SSE’s management of ESG risk is strong.

It has a board-level committee overseeing ESG issues such as health, safety, and environmental programmes. SSE ceased operating its last coal plant in 2020, and it has a large pipeline of wind projects. However, there is new and existing gas- and oil-based capacity. The regulator has also fined it several times for breaches related to charges imposed on customers.