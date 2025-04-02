SSE: renewables output on the rise

SSE issued a short trading update ahead of its full-year results on 21 May. The group has tightened its underlying earnings per share (EPS) guidance from 154-163p, now expecting it to be in the 155-160p range (2024: 158.5p).
Renewables output is expected to have risen by around 17% to 13.0 TWh, reflecting increased capacity and “varied weather conditions”.
The group’s on course to deliver around £3bn of investment this financial year. Full-year guidance for the 2026/27 financial year has been reiterated, with SSE expecting underlying EPS of between 175-200p per share.
The shares were flat in early trading.
