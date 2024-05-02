Standard Chartered – Q1 results ahead of expectations

Standard Chartered reported first-quarter income of $5.2bn, up 20% when ignoring exchange rates. That included two one-off items totalling $234mn, without which, income was up 14%. Performance was driven by non-interest income, which includes areas like wealth management and investment banking.
Underling profit before tax rose 27% to $2.1bn ($1.9bn excluding one-off items), well ahead of the $1.6bn markets were expecting. Credit impairments of $176mn were up $150mn from last year, but credit quality trends remain resilient.
The group’s CET1 ratio, a key capital measure, was 13.6% over the quarter (target 13-14%). The ongoing $1bn buyback is around two-thirds complete.
The shares rose 6.9% in early trading.
