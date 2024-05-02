Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Standard Chartered – Q1 results ahead of expectations

Standard Chartered delivered a strong set of first-quarter results, with wealth management and investment banking leading the way.
Standard Chartered - buyback to start as profits recover
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Published May 2, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Standard Chartered reported first-quarter income of $5.2bn, up 20% when ignoring exchange rates. That included two one-off items totalling $234mn, without which, income was up 14%. Performance was driven by non-interest income, which includes areas like wealth management and investment banking.

Underling profit before tax rose 27% to $2.1bn ($1.9bn excluding one-off items), well ahead of the $1.6bn markets were expecting. Credit impairments of $176mn were up $150mn from last year, but credit quality trends remain resilient.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key capital measure, was 13.6% over the quarter (target 13-14%). The ongoing $1bn buyback is around two-thirds complete.

The shares rose 6.9% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Standard Chartered key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Equity Analyst

Matt is an Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors.

Article history
Published: 2nd May 2024