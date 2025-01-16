Taylor Wimpey: 2024 trading in line with expectations

Taylor Wimpey’s full-year average weekly net private sales rates in the UK rose 21% to 0.75, alongside falling cancellation rates.
The group completed 9,972 new homes in the UK in 2024, in line with guidance but down from 10,356 in the prior year. Average selling prices in the UK fell by 1.5% to £319,000 largely due to weakness in the South where affordability has been most stretched.
The order book grew 13% to £2.0bn. The net cash position of fell from £0.7bn to £0.6bn, which was better than prior group guidance.
Full-year operating profit guidance of around £416mn has been reiterated.
Heading into 2025, Taylor Wimpey has seen an encouraging level of enquiries at the start of the year. The group expects to see build costs rise due to the recent UK budget, but believes it’s well positioned to “deliver volume growth” this year.
The shares fell 2.6% in early trading.
Taylor Wimpey key facts
