Taylor Wimpey (Trading Update): 2025 in line, outlook softens

Taylor Wimpey’s full-year revenue rose by around 12% to £3.8bn. This was driven by total completion growth of 6% to 11,229 new homes, and average selling prices rising by 5% to £335,000.
The order book declined by £0.1bn to £1.9bn, reflecting a backlog of 6,832 new homes. The net cash position fell by £0.2bn to £0.3bn.
2025’s operating profit is now expected to rise from around £416mn to £420mn, slightly below prior guidance of around £424mn.
In 2026, the group’s operating profit margin is anticipated to fall from 2025’s level, due to weaker pricing and low single-digit build cost inflation.
The shares fell 4.3% in early trading.
