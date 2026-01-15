Share research

Taylor Wimpey (Trading Update): 2025 in line, outlook softens

Taylor Wimpey’s full-year results were largely in line with expectations, but the profit outlook for 2026 weakens.
Taylor Wimpey - profit expected at top end of guidance
Published Jan 15, 2026

0%
Taylor Wimpey’s full-year revenue rose by around 12% to £3.8bn. This was driven by total completion growth of 6% to 11,229 new homes, and average selling prices rising by 5% to £335,000.

The order book declined by £0.1bn to £1.9bn, reflecting a backlog of 6,832 new homes. The net cash position fell by £0.2bn to £0.3bn.

2025’s operating profit is now expected to rise from around £416mn to £420mn, slightly below prior guidance of around £424mn.

In 2026, the group’s operating profit margin is anticipated to fall from 2025’s level, due to weaker pricing and low single-digit build cost inflation.

The shares fell 4.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Taylor Wimpey key facts

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

