Taylor Wimpey (Trading Update): soft, but guidance reiterated

Taylor Wimpey’s average weekly net private sales rate fell from 0.71 to 0.63 since the mid-year point. The group called out continued affordability pressures and uncertainty ahead of the upcoming UK Budget as drivers of the slowdown.
The order book fell by £0.1bn to £2.1bn, reflecting a backlog of 7,253 homes. Underlying pricing has remained broadly flat over the period, and build cost inflation remains at low single digits.
Full-year guidance was reiterated, with the group expecting to build between 10,400-10,800 new homes and generate around £424mn of operating profits.
The shares fell 2.7% in early trading.
Our view
Taylor Wimpey key facts
