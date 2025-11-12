Share research

Taylor Wimpey (Trading Update): soft, but guidance reiterated

Taylor Wimpey’s sales rates slow since the half-year mark, but remains confident of hitting its full-year guidance.
Taylor Wimpey - profit expected at top end of guidance
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Nov 12, 2025

Taylor Wimpey’s average weekly net private sales rate fell from 0.71 to 0.63 since the mid-year point. The group called out continued affordability pressures and uncertainty ahead of the upcoming UK Budget as drivers of the slowdown.

The order book fell by £0.1bn to £2.1bn, reflecting a backlog of 7,253 homes. Underlying pricing has remained broadly flat over the period, and build cost inflation remains at low single digits.

Full-year guidance was reiterated, with the group expecting to build between 10,400-10,800 new homes and generate around £424mn of operating profits.

The shares fell 2.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Taylor Wimpey key facts

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

