Tesco: full-year guidance remains on track

Over the 19 weeks to 4 January, Tesco’s retail sales rose 3.1% on a like-for-like basis (LFL). This was driven by growth in the UK and Europe, which more than offset a 1.3% decline at Booker, its wholesaler business.
In the UK, the group managed to gain market share over the period, which helped volumes grow at a faster pace than the sector average.
Full-year guidance remains on track, with the group expecting underlying retail operating profits of around £1.9bn. Retail free cash flow is also expected to land in line with medium-term guidance of between £1.4-1.8bn.
The shares fell 1.6% in early trading.
Our view
Tesco key facts
