Tesco (HY Results): solid start, outlook improves

First-half retail sales rose 1.6% to £33.8bn, ignoring exchange rates. This reflected growth across the UK & Ireland, which more than offset a small decline at Booker.

Adjusted operating profit rose 6.3% to £1.8bn, with margins expanding thanks to an improved sales mix and a tight grip on costs.

Free cash flow rose by 21% to £1.6bn, reflecting higher profits and favourable timing of payments and receipts. Net debt fell by £0.5bn to £10.0bn over the first half.

Management raised the bottom end of its full-year adjusted operating profit guidance, now expecting between £3.15-3.30bn (previously: £3.00-3.30bn). Free cash flow guidance of £1.5-2.0bn was reiterated.

An interim dividend of 5.05p per share was announced, up 5.2%. This year’s share buyback programme has been raised by £0.2bn to just under £1.0bn.

The shares rose 2.2% in early trading.

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