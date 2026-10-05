National Grid (HY Update): strong first half

In a short trading update, National Grid confirmed that its regulated UK Electricity businesses are performing in line with expectations, with profits to be split evenly over the year. In the US, profits are expected to be weighted to the second half, in line with usual seasonal trends.
The Ventures & Other division is now expected to deliver around £130mn of additional profit, reflecting one-off gains from investments and a stronger-than-expected performance.
Full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance has been upgraded to slightly above its prior 13-15% guidance range.
The shares rose 1.6% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
National Grid key facts
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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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