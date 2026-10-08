Share research

Imperial Brands (Trading Update): in-line

Imperial Brands continues to expect underlying profit growth of 3-5% for the year just ended, with forecasts pointing towards the bottom end of the range.
Imperial Brands logo share research
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Oct 8, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Tobacco net revenue is set for low-single-digit growth, while double-digit growth from Next Generation Products implies a material second half acceleration, helped by acquisitions during the period.

A £1.5bn buyback has been announced for the current financial year, in-line with last year’s payout. Net debt to EBITDA (cash profit) is expected to remain at the lower end of the 2-2.5x target range.

The shares rose 2.1% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Imperial Brands key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 8th October 2026