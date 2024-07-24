Tesla – Q2 auto margins disappoint

Tesla reported a 2% rise in revenue to a record $25.5bn. Within that, the core auto business saw a 7% drop in revenue to $19.9bn, which was offset by strong growth in Energy Storage (+100%) and Services (+21%).

Operating profit fell 33% to $1.6bn. That was largely a result of the 39% jump in expenses, driven by $622mn in restructuring charges. Auto gross margin excluding credits (a key metric for the car business) was 2 percentage points below consensus, at 14.6%.

Free cash flow rose 34% to $1.3bn, and net cash was $23.0bn at the end of June.

First production of Tesla’s ‘affordable’ cars is on track for the first half of 2025. The Robotaxi unveil event has been delayed until 10 October.

The shares fell 7.4% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

The author holds shares in Tesla.