Tritax Big Box (Trading Update): good progress

Yesterday, Tritax announced it had secured a further £10.8mn of annual income so far in 2026. This was split fairly evenly between annual rent reviews and the leasing of new logistic assets.

Its first data centre site at Manor farm is almost ready for launch and is expected to deliver ‘strong’ development profits this year.

The group is making ‘good progress’ on reducing its loan-to-value ratio, a key measure of financial strength, from the 33.2% reported in December 2025.

The shares were broadly flat on the day of the announcement.

Our view

Tritax has made good progress over the early months of the year, capturing income growth through lease reviews and new lettings. Its first data centre site is nearing launch, and should start contributing to the bottom line this year.

At its core, Tritax Big Box generates income through renting out large warehouses, or 'Big Boxes', which are central to modern logistics and e-commerce. Tritax’s customers continue to snap up new developments as building a strong logistics network is non-negotiable in this day and age. Management continues to outline a few levers it can pull to drive further growth over the coming years.

One of those levers is potentially high-yielding new developments, like energy and data centre projects. Tapping into the growing demand for sites to host new AI datacentres is a shift from the traditional Big Box properties, but the pipeline looks good, and we think this will be a growing area – it’s early days but something to watch.

Real estate investment trusts (REIT), like Tritax, must pay out the majority of rental profits to investors. Desirable assets mean attractive deal terms, such as upwards-only rent reviews, which are helping boost income. A wide range of high-quality tenants should hopefully add some more security to the 5.6% forward dividend yield, while further expansion could lead to increasing payouts – though not guaranteed.

Paying out rental income makes expansion complicated, too. Tritax is selling lower-yielding mature assets to invest in higher-yielding development opportunities. 2024’s merger with UK Commercial Property is helping on that front, too. Tritax has made good progress selling off unwanted assets from the merger, freeing up lots of cash. Against an improving market backdrop, activity here is picking up, which helps give options.

Developing new sites is also key, and a shortage of ready-to-occupy premises means customers have been snapping up units before they've been completed. But it's expensive to get sites up and running, and if it doesn't get filled, it could become a financial headache.

Tritax’s valuation has cooled over the last couple of months. It now sits at a decent discount to its underlying net asset value, broadly in line with the wider sector. We still see some upside on offer over the long term, given that the group has a good selection of growth levers available to pull. But progress will likely be slow, and as ever, there are no guarantees.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Real estate is relatively low risk in terms of ESG. One of the principal drivers of this risk is the capacity to integrate material ESG considerations into decision-making, risk management and public reporting; the most material ESG considerations are environmental, like carbon emissions reduction, energy efficiency and physical climate risk. The rise of hybrid working has also reduced demand for commercial property, making product governance and customer satisfaction a top priority. Other risks to monitor include labour relations, business ethics, and emissions & waste.

According to Sustainalytics, Tritax’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Tritax demonstrates strong ESG commitment with board-level oversight, robust reporting standards, and a clear code of conduct that protects employees reporting misconduct. The company integrates physical climate risk into its strategy, conducting full carbon life cycle assessments for new developments, but lacks detailed water management programs and transparency on managerial responsibility for safety.