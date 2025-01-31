Visa: festive spending drives strong first quarter

Strong payment volumes in Visa’s first quarter drove 11% growth in net revenue to $9.5bn, ignoring currency impacts. The growth also reflected healthy spending during the holiday season and 16% growth in cross-border volumes.

Underlying net profit grew by 11% to $5.5bn, slightly ahead of market forecasts.

Improved conversion of profits into cash helped boost free cash flow by 51% to $5.1bn. Net debt came to $8.2bn.

Visa spent $5.1bn on share buybacks and dividends over the quarter.

Full year guidance has been upgraded slightly, with low double-digit growth now expected for net revenue. Earnings per share growth guidance in the low-teens.

The shares were up 1.8% in pre-market trading the following day.

Visa key facts

Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months) : 29.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio : 27.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months) : 0.7%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield : 0.7%

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.