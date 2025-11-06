Vistry (Trading Update): full-year guidance maintained

Vistry’s average weekly sales rate has risen by 11% to 0.81 in the period since 1 July, reflecting ‘strengthening’ partner-funded demand. The order book fell from £4.8bn to £4.3bn.
As previously announced, Vistry has secured a £50mn grant for affordable housing from Homes England. A number of new partner-funded deals are also expected to finalise before the year-end.
Full-year guidance has been reiterated, with build-cost inflation remaining at low single digit levels and year-on-year profit growth expected.
The shares fell 2.9% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Vistry key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.