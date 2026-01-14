Share research

Vistry (Trading Update): mixed full-year results

Vistry delivered a mixed full-year performance as demand dropped, but land sales helped profits to edge higher.
Aarin Chiekrie
Jan 14, 2026

Vistry’s full-year revenue moved 2% lower to £4.2bn. This comes as a 3% rise in average selling prices to around £282,000 and roughly £200mn of land sales weren’t quite enough to offset a slowdown in average weekly sales rates from 1.07 to 0.96.

Completions were 9% weaker than expected as the group built around 15,700 new homes (2024: 17,225). The order book declined from £4.4bn to around £4.0bn.

Net debt improved from £181mn to around £145mn.

Full-year underlying pre-tax profits are expected to improve from £264mn to around £270mn, broadly in line with market forecasts.

In 2026, Vistry expects ‘increased activity’, with performance weighted to the second half. Markets are currently forecasting underlying pre-tax profits to rise to around £317mn.

The shares fell 4.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Vistry key facts

