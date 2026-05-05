Vodafone (Announcement): taking full ownership of VodafoneThree

Vodafone has agreed to buy out CK Hutchinson’s 49% stake in VodafoneThree for £4.3bn. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year subject to approvals.

The acquisition follows strong early progress since the merger, with significant progress integrating the two businesses.

Full ownership is expected to deliver £700mn of annual cost and capital expenditure benefits by 2030.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Ahead of full-year results next week, Vodafone confirmed plans to buy the remaining 49% stake in VodafoneThree, its UK joint venture. The original agreement included an option to acquire the stake after three years, so moving after just one year suggests an accelerated timeline. We expect next week’s results to offer more detail on the rationale.

Sales in the telecom sector should be relatively robust, as broadband and mobile services are hardly optional. Yet, over the last decade, telecom giants have had to pump huge sums of cash into building out fibre networks and snapping up parts of the 5G spectrum. The main challenge has been the low sales growth relative to spending when you look at telecoms compared to other sectors.

In response to several years of underperformance, Vodafone has an evolved strategy. There are job cuts, the merger of its UK business with Three UK, and sales of the underperforming Spanish and Italian divisions.

We welcome the change, but there's a lot to do.

Germany remains Vodafone’s toughest nut to crack. After hefty investment, the market has been slow to deliver, and execution missteps in recent years have compounded the challenge. Regulatory changes and last year’s price hikes left Vodafone on the back foot. Now, service revenue in the region has squeezed out a sliver of growth for the second quarter in a row. But sustained and improved growth will be the real test.

Outside Europe, the Vodacom subsidiary has some exciting growth opportunities in Africa and has upgraded cash profit growth targets to double-digit rates over the next few years. Africa could become increasingly important as the region develops, and Vodafone's leading position in several markets means it's well-positioned to benefit.

Asset sales and a focus on debt reduction have improved the balance sheet in recent years. There’s still a lot of debt, but cash flows are good, and the more positive outlook means the dividend is seeing some attention. The £4.3bn cash cost for the VodafoneThree deal will increase debt, but just about within the group's leverage range, and we don’t think it’ll hinder plans to slowly grow the dividend. Though there are no guarantees, we will learn more from the full-year results.

All-in-all then, while we think the portfolio changes and new strategy make sense, the fundamental challenges that go with being a telecom remain. And with growth hard to come by, we'll need to see sustained positive progress in key markets before getting too excited.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The telecom industry is low/medium in terms of ESG risk. Data privacy and security is the most significant risk driver, not only because customers are increasingly concerned about privacy, but also because cybersecurity breaches can be costly. Product quality is another key risk, particularly given the networks they manage are considered critical infrastructure. Carbon emissions, human capital and business ethics are also risks worth monitoring.

According to Sustainalytics, Vodafone’s management of material ESG issues is strong.

Vodafone has a board-level ESG committee to oversee its ESG program and track key targets. Executive pay is partly based on ESG performance, with a 10% weight in long-term incentives. The company is certified for information security management, meeting industry best practices. Vodafone also has a third-party ethics hotline for anonymous reports and a specialist team for negotiations. However, the company has faced regulatory scrutiny and fines for quality and safety issues, indicating possible gaps in product governance.