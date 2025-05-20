Vodafone: full-year revenue and profits rise

Vodafone’s full-year revenue rose 2.0% to €37.4bn. Within that, service revenue grew organically by 5.1% to €30.8bn.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDAaL) grew 2.5% on an organic basis to €10.9bn, with declines in Germany offset by growth across the rest of Europe, Africa and Turkey.

Underlying free cash flow fell by €0.1bn to €2.5bn. Net debt fell by €10.8bn to €22.4bn, helped by the proceeds from the sale of its Spain and Italy businesses.

In the new financial year, Vodafone’s expecting underlying cash profits of between €11.0-11.3bn and underlying free cash flow of between €2.6-2.8bn.

Following the sale of its Spain and Italy businesses, the total dividend for 2025 has been rebased to 4.5 eurocents per share (2024: 9.0 eurocents). A new €2.0bn share buyback programme has been launched.

The shares fell 1.0% in early trading.

Our view

Vodafone’s managed to keep revenue and profit growth ticking along as it continues to streamline the business. Weakness in Germany remains a drag on performance, but management is optimistic that it can return to top-line growth this year.

Sales in the telecom sector should be relatively robust, as broadband and mobile services are hardly optional. Yet, over the last decade, telecom giants have had to pump huge sums of cash into building out fibre networks and snapping up parts of the 5G spectrum. The main challenge has been the low sales growth relative to spending when you look at telecoms compared to other sectors.

In response to several years of underperformance, Vodafone has an evolved strategy. There are job cuts, the proposed merger of its UK business with Three UK (set to complete in the first half 2025), and recent sales of the underperforming Spanish and Italian divisions.

We welcome the change, but there's a lot to do.

The key market of Germany is a perfect example of the challenges at hand. After more than €20bn of investment, growing service revenue and customer numbers are proving a challenge. Vodafone was slow to adapt to changing regulations, and when it did, it introduced a poor customer experience.

Regulatory changes mean it lost a big chunk of customers, and price hikes last year have made comparable periods tough. Management’s been calling for performance to pick up, but is struggling to deliver the goods, and investors are rightly questioning when, or even if, the turnaround will come.

Outside Europe, the Vodacom subsidiary has some exciting growth opportunities in Africa and has upgraded cash profit growth targets to double-digit rates over the next few years. Africa could become increasingly important as the region develops, and Vodafone's leading position in several markets means it's well-positioned to benefit.

With around €13.3bn coming in from recent sales, the balance sheet is looking in much better shape and a new €2.0bn share buyback programme is underway. The dividend has been cut to reflect a smaller business, but still represents an attractive forward yield based on current prices. Rebasing was a good move in our eyes, but as always nothing is guaranteed.

All-in-all then, while we think the portfolio changes and new strategy make sense, the fundamental challenges that go with being a telecom remain. And with growth hard to come by, we'll need to see sustained positive progress in Germany before getting too excited.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The telecom industry is low/medium in terms of ESG risk. Data privacy and security is the most significant risk driver, not only because customers are increasingly concerned about privacy, but also because cybersecurity breaches can be costly. Product quality is another key risk, particularly given the networks they manage are considered critical infrastructure. Carbon emissions, human capital and business ethics are also risks worth monitoring.

According to Sustainalytics, Vodafone’s management of material ESG issues is strong.

Vodafone has a board-level ESG committee to oversee its ESG program and track key targets. Executive pay is partly based on ESG performance, with a 10% weight in long-term incentives. The company is certified for information security management, meeting industry best practices. Vodafone also has a third-party ethics hotline for anonymous reports and a specialist team for negotiations. However, the company has faced regulatory scrutiny and fines for quality and safety issues, indicating possible gaps in product governance.