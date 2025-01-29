Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Volvo: soft Q4, but order intake picks up

Volvo’s revenue and profits fall as demand normalises, but order intake rebounds in the final quarter.
Volvo - sales climb, but order intakes stall
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jan 29, 2025

0%
Volvo’s fourth-quarter net sales fell 6% to SEK 138.4bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. The decline was driven by lower vehicle sales, while service sales remained broadly flat.

Underlying operating income fell 24% to SEK 14.0bn. This faster decline was due to lower volumes weighing on margins, increased Research & Development, and additional costs associated with supply chain issues.

Order intake increased across all divisions except Buses in the final quarter, including a 24% increase to 61,200 vehicles in the truck division.

Free cash flow improved from SEK 8.6bn to SEK 14.0bn, largely due to favourable timing of payments from customers and payments to suppliers. Net debt was SEK 170.2bn at the end of 2024.

No guidance was given for 2025, but market forecasts are expecting both revenue and underlying operating profits to remain broadly flat at SEK 526bn and SEK 66bn respectively.

The shares rose 2.8% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Volvo key facts

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

