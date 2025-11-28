Whitbread (trading update): demand improves, growing cost pressure

In an unplanned trading update Whitbread has confirmed that previously downgraded guidance remains unchanged. UK cost inflation is expected to reach 2-3%, and a maiden pre-tax profit in Germany of up to £5mn is expected.

Next year cost inflation is expected to increase to 7-8%, including an estimated £40-50mn impact from changes to business rates announced in the UK Autumn Budget. The group will look to deliver £60mn of cost savings to help limit the impact.

The shares were down 9.8% in afternoon trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.