WPP: 2024 results at low-end of guidance, 2025 revenue to fall

On a like-for-like basis, WPP’s net revenue fell by 1% in 2024 to £11.9bn, at the bottom-end of guidance. The UK saw the biggest decline at 2.7% with Western Continental Europe the only region in positive territory.
Underlying operating profit fell 2.5% to £1.7bn, with the associated 0.2 percentage point improvement in margin to 15% also at the low-end of guidance.
Underlying free cash flow increased from £0.6bn to £0.7bn benefitting from improved operating cash flow.
Underlying net debt improved by £0.8bn to £1.7bn.
In 2025, like-for-like net revenue is expected to fall between 0-2%, with underlying operating margins expected to hold flat.
The final dividend of 24.4p was unchanged.
The shares were down 16.2% in early trading.
