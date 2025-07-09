WPP: weak H1 leads to full-year downgrades

WPP’s like-for-like net revenue is expected to fall by between 4.2-4.5% over the first half, to around £5.0bn. Performance worsened over the second quarter due to “intensifying” macro pressures and one-off factors which weighed on net new business.

Due to the net revenue declines and severance action at WPP Media, first-half underlying operating profits are now expected to be in the £400-425mn range. This implies a margin of 8.0-8.5%, down 2.8-3.3 percentage points.

The weak first-half trading is expected to continue into the second half. As a result, full-year net revenue guidance has been downgraded from a decline of between 0-2% to between 3-5%.

Full-year underlying operating profit margin guidance has also been downgraded from flat, to a decline of between 0.50-1.75 percentage points.

The shares fell 13.7% in early trading.

Our view

