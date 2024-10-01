Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Personal finance

4 Autumn Budget tax planning decisions that could cost you

Not sure what the Autumn Budget could mean for your tax planning? Make sure you don’t make these 4 decisions without thinking about the potential consequences.
Woman doing her finances at the kitchen table with paperwork phone and laptop.jpg
Published Oct 1, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Endless speculation about potential Autumn Budget tax hikes is always going to prompt people to do what they can to protect their finances.

While there are some eminently sensible steps worth considering ahead of the budget, there are others that could backfire.

This isn’t personal advice. ISA, pension and tax rules can change, and their benefits depend on your circumstances. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, ask for financial advice.

Remember, all investments and any income they produce can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. You also can’t take money out of a pension until you’re 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

In this video, HL’s experts share some no regret money moves you can make ahead of the Budget.
Don’t miss out on the 2024 Autumn Budget

Sign up to our weekly Editor’s Choice email to make sure you don’t miss out on the key changes from the upcoming Autumn Budget.

Sign up now
1

Taking tax free cash out of your pension

Amid rumours that the chancellor might tinker with the amount of tax-free cash people can take from their pension, you might be tempted to take what you can now, if you’re 55 or over.

However, this can come with a number of serious downsides.

If you withdraw the cash and put it in a savings account, you’ll miss out on the potential for further investment growth in future. And unless you withdraw £20,000 or less and put it in an ISA, you could expose this money to tax.

Related article
An adviser's view on what to do with Tax-Free Cash

Then there’s inheritance tax (IHT).

Under current rules, you don’t normally pay IHT on money in a pension. So, taking more tax-free cash than you need could land your family with a nasty tax bill in future.

Related article
What could the Autumn Budget mean for inheritance tax (IHT)?
2

Taking income you don’t need out of your pension

Taking an income earlier than you need it, because you’re worried about tax, could trigger the money purchase annual allowance. That would then slash the amount you can pay into a pension from as much as £60,000 per year to just £10,000.

How much do I need to retire?
3

Realising too many capital gains now

If you’re worried about potential capital gains tax (CGT) changes, you might be considering realising gains beyond your £3,000 annual allowance right now, just in case the rate rises.

However, you would be giving up the opportunity to realise gains gradually, within your annual allowance, and pay no tax at all.

Use our CGT calculator

You might find that the CGT rate doesn’t rise in the way you expect, so you’ll have paid the extra tax for nothing.

Related article
Capital gains tax to rise? – 3 share ideas for the long term
4

Giving money away you can’t afford

Giving money away during your lifetime gives your family a chance to make the most of it at the time that suits them best, while you’re still around to see them appreciate it.

It also comes with IHT benefits, because the first £3,000 a year falls outside your estate immediately, and any larger gifts are out of your estate for IHT after seven years.

However, this doesn’t mean you should give away money you might need later. Some people will dip into their pension and damage their income prospects. Others might give away savings they end up needing as they get older.

Use our IHT calculator

These potential traps don’t mean you can’t take sensible steps ahead of the Autumn Budget.

There are key allowances you could use to move money into more tax-efficient places if they’re right choices for you.

You can make a pension contribution into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), pay into an ISA, or think about a Junior ISA for a child.

If you have investments outside ISAs and pensions, you can use Share Exchange (Bed & ISA) and take advantage of your annual capital gains tax allowance on any share gains.

How to do Share Exchange

If you have shares in an HL Fund and Share account, you can use the Share Exchange (Bed & ISA) process to sell them outside an ISA, move the cash into the ISA wrapper and buy back the same shares again, all in one instruction. You have to stick to your overall £20,000 ISA allowance though.

But when your investments are in an ISA, you won’t have to worry about UK dividend tax or CGT.

Also, don’t forget about your £3,000 CGT allowance when you’re selling investments to move into an ISA.

Learn more about Share Exchange

The key is to focus on those things you can do that you’ll be grateful for in the long run – no matter what happens to taxes in the Autumn Budget – rather than panicking and rushing into something you come to regret.

Considering financial advice? Start by booking a call with our advisory team

If you think you could benefit from getting expert financial advice from a professional, get in touch with our advisory team today. You won't get personal advice on the call, but they'll talk you through the advice service we offer, including charges and connect you with an adviser if you'd like to go ahead.

Our advisers can recommend how you can make the most of your tax allowances through financial planning. But if you need complex tax calculations, your adviser might recommend you speak to an accountant to complement their advice.

Book your call
View our full range of advice services
Latest from Personal finance
Personal Finance Newsletter
Sign up for Monday Money Matters. Get the top stories from HL, including top tax-saving tips and the latest on pensions, savings, annuities and the housing market.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Sarah Coles
Sarah Coles
Head of Personal Finance

Sarah provides insight and analysis to the media on topics such as savings and financial planning, and co-presents HL's ‘Switch Your Money On' podcast.

Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis

Helen raises awareness of key retirement issues to help people build their resilience as they move towards their later life.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 1st October 2024