5 reasons to start an ISA early this tax year

Early birds can duck the tax trap lying in wait this tax year, sheltering more of their investments from the taxman since key allowances halved overnight last Wednesday. It’s a compelling reason to get cracking opening an ISA as early as possible in the tax year, but it’s not the only one.

It’s not just the early birds that flock to ISAs at this time of year, we also see double-dippers, who squeezed in before the end of the tax year and are committed to getting ahead of the game this time round.

Then there are the regulars, who are keen to get the best possible chance of exploiting as much of their ISA allowance as they can afford over the tax year. They take the whole notion of trying to time the market out of the equation.

For all of them, starting early is incredibly valuable – here are five benefits to starting early.

This article isn't personal advice. As with all investment decisions, it’s important to consider your goals and personal situation. These can impact what options to choose and the tax benefits you might get. Tax rules can and do change. If you’re not sure if investing in an ISA is right for you, ask for financial advice.

Five benefits of being an early bird

Investments go up and down in value which means you can make a profit but it also means you can get back less than you originally put in.

Looking for investment ideas this tax year?

We’ve provided a mix of funds which you could consider for your ISA and pension allowances this tax year.

Three fund ideas for an ISA or SIPP

