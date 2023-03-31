We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Investing and saving
    • The most bought ISA and pension funds this tax year

    Discover which funds HL ISA and SIPP investors bought during the 2022/23 tax year.

    Jason Roberts
    Senior Creative Communications Manager

    31 March 2023

    There’s less than a week to go until the end of the tax year. It’s now ‘use it or lose it’ time. While you can carry forward some pension allowances, others, like your ISA allowance, are lost forever.

    Looking back, it’s been a year like few others in recent memory.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Household budgets stretched to breaking point. An energy and cost-of-living crisis. Strikes. Rising mortgage costs. The will there, won’t there, be a recession. And if so, how bad will it be.

    We also can’t forget the revolving government door and U-turns. Three different prime ministers. Four chancellors of the exchequers. And a failed mini-budget crashing the pound.

    The UK stock market has had its fair share of ups and downs throughout – it was only last month that the FTSE 100 hit its all-time high. Next year will be different though. There will be new challenges, new opportunities, and different returns.

    Where did HL’s ISA and SIPP clients invest?

    The tables below show the five most bought funds by number of trades (minus any sales) by HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension investors in between 6 April 2022 and 29 March 2023.

    This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn’t personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

    Investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.
    Most bought ISA funds Key Investor Information
    HL US Fund* KII
    Fundsmith Equity KII
    Baillie Gifford American KII
    Jupiter Asian Income KII
    Rathbone Global Opportunities KII
    Most bought SIPP funds Key Investor Information
    Fundsmith Equity KII
    HL US Fund* KII
    Rathbone Global Opportunities KII
    Baillie Gifford American KII
    Jupiter Asian Income KII

    Information correct as at 29 March 2023.

    *New fund launched on 1 November 2022. The HL US Fund is managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

    How to pick investments for an ISA or pension

    Investing in the funds listed above won’t be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest.

    It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money, diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

    If you’re looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas and SIPP investment ideas.

    Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

    If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

    All you’ll need to do is review your choice regularly to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

    How to review your investment portfolio

    HL’s ready-made investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

      What did you think of this article?

