The most bought ISA and pension funds this tax year

There’s less than a week to go until the end of the tax year. It’s now ‘use it or lose it’ time. While you can carry forward some pension allowances, others, like your ISA allowance, are lost forever.

Looking back, it’s been a year like few others in recent memory.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Household budgets stretched to breaking point. An energy and cost-of-living crisis. Strikes. Rising mortgage costs. The will there, won’t there, be a recession. And if so, how bad will it be.

We also can’t forget the revolving government door and U-turns. Three different prime ministers. Four chancellors of the exchequers. And a failed mini-budget crashing the pound.

The UK stock market has had its fair share of ups and downs throughout – it was only last month that the FTSE 100 hit its all-time high. Next year will be different though. There will be new challenges, new opportunities, and different returns.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT ISAS INCLUDING CHARGES

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT SIPPS INCLUDING CHARGES

Where did HL’s ISA and SIPP clients invest?

The tables below show the five most bought funds by number of trades (minus any sales) by HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension investors in between 6 April 2022 and 29 March 2023.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn’t personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

Investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

Information correct as at 29 March 2023.

*New fund launched on 1 November 2022. The HL US Fund is managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

How to pick investments for an ISA or pension

Investing in the funds listed above won’t be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest.

It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money, diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT DIVERSIFICATION

If you’re looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas and SIPP investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

All you’ll need to do is review your choice regularly to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

How to review your investment portfolio

HL’s ready-made investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

Secure your allowances today in minutes

With the end of the tax year fast approaching, time is running out to open or top up an ISA or SIPP this year. But don’t worry, it’s quick and easy to get started and takes minutes online.

Get started

Editor's choice: our weekly email Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Advert in the press Existing client Recommendation from a friend Advert on another website Mobile application Search Engine / Research HL mention in the media HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.