Category: Markets
    Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 5 February 2024.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 2 February 2024

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Barratt Developments hoping for a brighter second-half outlook
    • Disney’s streaming subscribers will be in the spotlight
    • Unilever hopes to prove price hikes are still working



    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    05-Feb
    Caterpillar* Q4 Results
    McDonald's* Q4 Results
    Vodafone* Q3 Trading Update
    06-Feb
    BP* Q4 Results
    discoverIE Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Renishaw Half Year Results
    Virgin Money Q1 Trading Statement
    07-Feb
    Alibaba* Q3 Results
    Ashmore Half Year Results
    Barratt Developments* Half Year Results
    DCC Interim Management Statement
    PZ Cussons Half Year Results
    Smurfit Kappa Full Year Results
    UK Commercial Property REIT Q4 Net Asset Value Statement
    Walt Disney Co* Q1 Results
    08-Feb
    Anglo American Q4 Production Report
    AstraZeneca* Q4 Results
    British American Tobacco* Full Year Results
    Compass Group* Q1 Trading Statement
    PayPal* Q4 Results
    SSE* Q3 Trading Statement
    Syncona Q3 Results
    Unilever* Full Year Results
    Watches of Switzerland Q3 Trading Statement
    09-Feb
    Bellway Trading Statement
    Redrow Half Year Results
    PepsiCo* Q4 Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Barratt Developments – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Like all housebuilders, Barratt Developments has had to wrestle against some tough conditions in recent times. In a first-quarter update, we heard that reservations had taken a hit as buyers struggled with mortgage affordability, and the scrapping of the Help to Buy scheme hasn’t helped the sector either.

    In next week’s half-year results, we expect to hear a slightly more upbeat tune from Barratt, as the outlook for the sector is showing some early signs of improvement. Lenders are becoming more competitive, which should stimulate buyer demand and help prop up the group’s order book. And build cost inflation is easing, which should provide some welcome relief to the group’s margins. We expect this to keep Barratt’s full-year guidance of 13,250-14,250 new homes well within reach. But it will take time for all of these tailwinds to feed through to the income statement, so markets still expect half-year revenue to be down by around a third at £1.8bn.

    See the Barratt Developments share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Barratt Developments research

    Disney – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    The market expects revenue to have nudged up around 0.8% in next week’s results, while operating profit’s anticipated to show close to 28% growth. Given the group’s valuation has seen a roughly 7.5% uplift since the start of the year, there’s clearly growing optimism that Disney can deliver.

    All eyes will be on streaming subscriber growth over at Disney+. Competition remains fierce, and the group’s other big brands like ESPN+ and Hulu are also up against stiff competition. It’s upset on this front that’s likely to move the dial.

    Finally, it’s cost savings that investors will be watching. Disney expects to reduce costs by a further $2bn, but this won't be coming from further widespread job cuts. Stemming losses in streaming is the right play to make, but it’s a difficult balance to get right when competitors are snapping at your heels.

    See the Disney share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Disney research

    Unilever - Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    All eyes are on price hikes at brand powerhouse Unilever. Last quarter, Unilever reported third-quarter sales of €15.2bn, reflecting underlying sales growth of 5.2% - in line with expectations. Price hikes of 5.8% more than offset a 0.6% drop in volumes.

    With inflation easing, we wonder how pronounced price increases are nowadays. We’d also like to see volumes picking up some more slack.

    New CEO Hein Schumacher has announced a renewed focus on gross margin improvement, and we’d like some more information on how this is going. A focus on the group’s 30 biggest brands is on the cards, and we should get some details on further plans to streamline the portfolio.

    See the Unilever share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Unilever research

