Carnival, Whitbread and Legal & General – looking beyond the shareholder perks

Investing in companies where you use their products or services can provide valuable insights into the positives and negatives of its commercial offering.

That could also help in understanding the investment case for trading its shares. Shareholders, being part owners of the company, are sometimes given perks, benefits and discounts as a way of showing appreciation.

While shareholder perks can be appealing, they shouldn't be the sole reason for investing in a company.

Over time, shares and any income they pay will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. If you're not sure if investing in individual companies is right for you, seek advice.

Here’s a closer look at the investment case for three companies that offer shareholder benefits.

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes Carnival – looking beyond the on-board credit One of the more well-known shareholder benefits is cruise company Carnival’s on-board credit. But to qualify you need to have over £1,000 in shares at the current valuation. The credit you’ll get also depends on the duration of the cruise and which brand it’s with. Business is booming for Carnival and the valuation is sitting well below the long-run average. But this reflects significant risks. The pandemic saw its ships lie empty at ports around the world, and the company had to borrow on a massive scale. At about five times this year's underlying cash profit (EBITDA) guidance, net debt is still very high. Until it returns towards a low single-digit figure, there's unlikely to be a return of dividend payments to smooth investment returns. And while Carnival is well-placed to have a good year, it needs to have a few in a row to make a dent in its debt pile. With consumers under pressure from all angles, that could be a big ask. 0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes Whitbread – is breakfast included? If you’re a regular guest at the Premier Inn, it’s worth knowing that buying 64 shares in Whitbread qualifies you for free breakfasts and a 10% discount in Whitbread’s other brands’ restaurants. Premier Inn is now the UK's largest hotel chain and continues to enjoy an enviable brand position in the value and mid-range hotel sector. That helped improve the profitability of its rooms and drove record levels of profits and cashflows last year. Sales have come under pressure in 2024, and although demand is expected to improve, that’s not guaranteed. However, in the event of a downturn the company’s strong financial position and focus on optimising the cost base should give some flexibility to adjust prices. The company’s also well placed to continue with dividend payments and share buybacks. As ever, no pay-outs to shareholders are guaranteed though. In the UK, we think there's still room to grow, but Germany presents a promising opportunity. While Whitbread is nearing breakeven in Germany, it might take some time before the unit generates significant profits. We're impressed with Whitbread's continued progress and see long-term potential for both organic growth and further consolidation. The valuation sits below the long-term average and in our view isn't overly demanding. However, the near-term challenges of an economic slowdown remain very real. Investors should be prepared for some ups and downs. 0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes