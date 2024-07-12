How and where do HL’s ISA millionaires invest?

Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

We share the investing habits of HL’s ISA millionaires.
Confident young woman looking out through window while sitting in a cafe having coffee- GettyImages
Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Having a million pounds in your ISA might sound like a pipe dream, but it’s more common than you might think.

At the time of writing there were 1,208 investors with a million pounds or more in their HL Stocks and Shares ISA.

So, what do these investors have in common, and what can you do to increase your chances of becoming an ISA millionaire?

Find out more about the HL Stocks and Shares ISA

This article has been written independently of our investment research team and isn’t personal advice. None of the investments mentioned are personal recommendations on where to invest.

Unlike the security offered by cash, investments and any income from them can fall and rise in value. It’s possible to get back less than you invest. If you’re not sure what’s best for you, ask for financial advice.

Remember, ISA and tax rules can change and benefits will depend on your personal circumstances.

Where do HL’s ISA millionaires invest?

Firstly, let’s look at what they’ve been buying recently.

Top 10 ISA millionaire funds from 1 April – 30 June 2024

Funds listed by rank order. This is by number of purchases (minus sales).

ISA millionaire most bought funds

KII

Legal & General Global Technology Index

KII

Legal & General US Index

KII

Legal & General European Index

KII

WS Blue Whale Growth

KII

Legal & General International Index

KII

BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity

KII

Rathbone Global Opportunities

KII

Artemis Income

KII

Legal & General UK 100 Index

KII

Man GLG Income

KII

Investors should note that Man GLG Income and Legal & General UK 100 Index funds holds shares in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.

Legal & General Global Technology Index was the most bought fund by ISA millionaires between April and June this year. The second most bought fund with ISA millionaires was Legal & General US Index.

Of course, this is just a snapshot in time, which doesn’t necessarily represent the holdings in HL ISA millionaires’ wider portfolios. HL ISA millionaires don’t just hold the funds above.

It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money, diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

Learn more about diversification
How do our ISA millionaires spread their investments?

HL’s ISA millionaires have most of their money invested in shares, but they’re well diversified across the world.

They also tend to have a higher proportion invested in the UK stock market than non-millionaires – while non-millionaires seem to prefer global shares.

Asset type

ISA Millionaire

All other ISA clients

UK

43.9%

38.4%

Global

45.5%

51.1%

US

9.6%

9.9%

Gilts

0.9%

0.6%

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
Correct as at 1 July 2024. Figures rounded to one decimal place.

How you choose your own mix of investments will depend on your own personal needs and the risk you’re willing to take.

Learn how to build a portfolio

But investing, isn’t just about where you invest, it’s about how you do it and the habits you form over time.

ISA millionaire habits

ISA millionaires share some common traits, which can set them apart from non-millionaires when it comes to growing their investments.

Here are five.

1

Start early

Sadly, there’s no quick fix to becoming an ISA millionaire. Starting early, putting money into your ISA each tax year, and leaving it there are still the best ways to see that money grow over time.

You could also give your children or grandchildren the best chances of growing their investments over their lifetime through a Junior ISA (JISA) for them.

They have their own allowance of £9,000 per tax year and last year, we removed our JISA account charges for them. Depending on the investments you pick, other charges could still apply.

Find out more about our Junior ISA
2

Make the most of your ISA allowance

HL’s ISA millionaires tend to use their allowances as much as possible. So, getting to that lofty £1mn figure will mean you’ll likely need to make the most of your ISA allowance.

Money invested in an ISA, along with any income from the investments, is free from UK income and capital gains tax.

With the ISA allowance for the 2024/25 tax year being £20,000, to increase your chances of being the next ISA millionaire, it’s worth maxing out your ISA allowance each tax year if you can.

Also, the earlier you start investing in your ISA, the more time your investments have to grow.

If you don’t have £20,000 to invest or it feels daunting, you could consider investing monthly via direct debit. This lets you gradually build up the amount of money invested. You can invest by direct debit from £25 a month.

Find out about investing with direct debit
3

Invest for the long term

Investing for longer increases the likelihood of positive returns.

Over a period of five years or more, investments usually give you a higher return compared to cash savings. In fact, there’s over 100 years of data showing that for 91% of 10-year periods, investments in shares have done better than holding cash.

But it also shows there’s always a chance you could get back less than you invest. With investing, nothing is guaranteed.

You should make sure you have an emergency cash fund before investing, and when you do invest, it should be with the long term in mind (that’s at least five years).

Why long-term investing beats short-term speculation
4

Don’t worry about the short-term noise

Whether you’re choosing or holding investments, it can be tempting to be swept up in the news cycle or to follow the crowd.

Perhaps you’re trying to anticipate which way prices will move in the short term. Or maybe you suffer from FOMO, ‘fear of missing out’, when there’s hype about a particular stock. Investing with this mindset is risky.

ISA millionaires are likely to have tied their money up in businesses for some time. What the price is tomorrow won’t matter to them, as they don’t expect to pull their money out in the short term.

Over the long run, the volatility of market ups and downs can be smoothed out.

Remember, it’s about time in the market, not timing the market.

Waiting for the right time to invest
5

Review your investments

Blocking out the hype certainly doesn’t mean ignoring your investments however.

Once you’ve built your portfolio, it’s important to check in on your investments from time-to-time. There’s no hard-and-fast rule on how often you need to review your portfolio, but we think twice a year is sensible – once a year at the very least.

You should also check in when your circumstances or investment objectives change, or if there have been some big changes in the markets that could have long-term impacts.

Reviewing your account once or twice a year should strike the right balance between taking control of your finances and it not becoming a burden or getting in the way of life. Making too many changes to your investments and the possible costs of trading can eat into your returns over the long run.

How to review your investment portfolio
Why ISAs could be a better way to invest

Stocks and Shares ISAs are easy to understand and flexible, so can be a good option to hold your investments.

  • Free from UK tax on your investments

  • Open from as little as £25 a month as direct debit, or £100 lump sum

  • Access to a wide range of investments

Learn more about Stocks and Shares ISAs
Charlie is a part of our writing team that covers investments and ISAs. He's passionate about the value of long-term investing and making your money work harder for you, using his writing to help our clients make the most of their money.

