Investing and saving in the UK in 2024 – why now could be time to look closer to home

When faced with the chance to buy products that were made in the UK, our recent survey* found two in five consumers would buy them. And over a quarter were willing to spend more money on UK goods.

Interestingly, there’s even more support when people are asked about their own home nation. 64% of Northern Irish, 61% of Scottish and 51% of Welsh people were more likely to buy something made in their home nation. Even in England, 41% said they would be likely to buy something if it’s made in England.

When it comes to saving and investing, around a third said they’d prefer to save and invest closer to home.

57% of Scottish, 52% of Northern Irish and 49% of Welsh people were likely to want to save in their home nation.

Scots were also most likely to want to invest in their home nation – or to invest in a way that brings benefits for Scotland with 54%, followed by the Northern Irish with 52%, and the Welsh with 51%.

From buying UK-made products, saving accounts, or to investing in UK companies on the stock market, it seems Brits are happy staying closer to home.

But is now the time to start looking to the UK for your savings and investments in 2024?

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s best for you, ask financial for advice. Investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

UK savings in 2024 – what’s on offer?

Around a third of people would be more likely to save in a product being sold as benefiting the UK – like a NS&I British Savings Bond.

However, it pays to look under the bonnet. This bond raises money for the Treasury in the same way as most other NS&I products, and the rates on offer are well behind the most competitive on the market.

With a three-year bond at 4.15% and a one-year bond paying 4.5%, it’s not a patch on more competitive deals from online banks and savings platforms, like Active Savings.

How to get your cash working harder?

If you’re dreading the thought of trawling through hundreds of rates to find the best ones, or struggling to keep on top of savings accounts you have, our Active Savings platform can help.

You can access great rates, from multiple banks, all through one online account.

Investing in the UK stock market in 2024 – why now?

Strong levels of investor confidence in the UK market, alongside interest in the potential launch of a new ‘British ISA’, suggest many Brits are increasingly enthusiastic about UK-based investments.

We think this positivity is well-founded. Now could be a good time to get investing in the UK.

The UK’s home to some world-class companies, providing goods and services around the world. It’s a leading market for income with investors expecting to take home nearly £90bn in dividends this year alone. Remember though, dividends are variable and never guaranteed.

It’s important to invest across different countries, as well as industries and companies, to achieve a diversified portfolio. But there could be growth opportunities for investors who want exposure to the UK stock market.

*Figures are from a survey of 2,000 people by Opinium for Hargreaves Lansdown in April 2024.

