Most bought SIPP funds in September

With the Autumn Budget fast approaching and speculation mounting over potential tax rises, now could be a good time to take advantage of existing pension and tax allowances.

Pensions, like the HL Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), remain one of the most tax-efficient ways to invest. Investors benefit from a government tax top-up when they save for their future. This is known as pension tax relief.

Basic-rate taxpayers get 20% tax relief automatically, meaning an £80 contribution is topped up to £100. Those who pay tax at a higher rate can claim up to a further 28% through their tax return, making pensions even more attractive for those in higher income brackets.

Investments held within a pension are also free from UK income tax and capital gains tax, offering long-term tax efficiency as your money grows.

With ongoing rumours around changes to pension rules like tax relief, many savers might wish to act sooner rather than later to make the most of the current generous benefits.

For those keen to boost their pension savings but not sure where to invest, here’s a look at some of the most popular funds chosen by HL SIPP investors.

Where did HL's SIPP clients put their money last month?

The tables below show the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the market), by HL's SIPP investors from 01 September 2025 through to 30 September 2025. This is by number of buys minus any sales.

How to pick investments for a pension

It's important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

