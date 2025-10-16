Most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds in September

With the Autumn Budget around the corner and rising prices still squeezing household finances, many investors are turning to Stocks and Shares ISAs in search of inflation-beating returns and shelter from UK taxes.

ISAs offer a valuable way to grow your money tax efficiently. All gains and income from investments held within a Stocks and Shares ISA are free from UK income tax and capital gains tax - making them a powerful tool for long-term investing, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

With speculation mounting over potential tax changes, now could be the time to make use of your annual ISA allowance.

If you want to make the most of the generous tax benefits but aren't sure where to invest, here’s a look at some of the most popular funds chosen by HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA clients.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

Tax benefits depend on your circumstances and can change.

Where did HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money last month?

The tables below show the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the market), by HL's SIPP investors from 01 September 2025 through to 30 September 2025. This is by number of buys minus any sales and Regular monthly investments are included.

Over a period of five years or more, investing has a higher chance of positive returns than if you were to put away cash in a savings account. But investments will fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

Investing in these funds won’t be right for everyone though. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long-term (five years or more).

How to choose investments for a Stocks and Share ISA

When it comes to investing through a Stocks and Shares ISA, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. The key is to pick investments that truly match your personal goals and fit neatly into your wider portfolio.

The power of diversification

Spreading your investments around isn’t just old advice, it’s a smart strategy.

By diversifying across different sectors, regions, and asset classes, you’re not only opening yourself up to more opportunities but also smoothing out the bumps when markets get volatile. Diversity is your friend, especially when building a resilient ISA portfolio.

Looking for more inspiration? We’ve got you covered

If you’re staring at the investment options feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone. That’s where our Wealth Shortlist comes in. It’s a carefully curated collection of funds that our research team has put under the microscope. The list contains the funds our in-depth analysis indicates have the greatest long-term performance potential. It’s designed to help investors comfortable to build and maintain diversified portfolios aligned to their goals and risk appetite.

Prefer to let experts handle it?

Not everyone wants to manage every little detail.

Our Ready-Made Investment Plans are designed for people who want expert eyes on their investments, day in, day out. These managed portfolios aim to grow your money steadily.

HL Funds and the HL Ready-Made Investments are managed by Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd, part of the Hargreaves Lansdown Group.