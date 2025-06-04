Most bought Stocks and Shares ISA shares of 2025 so far

It’s been an interesting time to be investing in shares in 2025 so far.

At the start of the year, ailing US guarantees for European defence led to Europe starting a wide re-armament program in February – with defence stocks benefitting.

A couple of months later in April, the tariffs from President Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ spooked investors, and rang further alarm as a tit-for-tat trade war developed between the US and China.

Markets tumbled until soaring US bond yields led to Trump announcing a 90-day reprieve.

Back home, the Labour government embarked on their ambitious housebuilding agenda, pledging to build 1.5 million homes by 2029. With increased political support, housebuilders could get access to more new land and get through the planning stages quicker.

Alongside all of this, big tech’s meteoric rise started to cool off this year before rebounding gently in May. Faced by tariffs squeezing supply chains, big names scrambled to move their assembly plants outside of China.

But which shares have HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA clients been buying amid all this uncertainty?

Which shares did HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors buy most of in 2025 so far?

The list below shows the most bought shares on the FTSE 350 and S&P 500 by number of trades (buys minus any sales) by HL’s investors in 2025 so far.

Analyst view MicroStrategy, traditionally known for its enterprise analytics software, has taken a bold turn by heavily investing in Bitcoin as a central part of its corporate strategy. The company has amassed one of the largest Bitcoin reserves among public companies, raising cash through equity and debt markets to fund its holding. This pivot introduces significant volatility, as changes in the price of Bitcoin have now become the single biggest factor impacting MicroStrategy’s valuation. While the strategy has brought attention and potential upside, the company's fate is deeply intertwined with the volatile nature of Bitcoin and investors should be prepared for the risk that it brings.

If you’re looking for share ideas for your Stocks and Shares ISA for the second half of 2025, here’s the shares our analysts are watching in this year.

