Centrica - disrupted, dividend cancelled

Coronavirus is causing Centrica some significant disruption. Business energy demand has fallen, but there are signs working from home is increasing residential usage. The oil price crash has impacted the upstream oil & gas operations and the group's seen further outages at its nuclear power stations.

In light of the disruption, Centrica has cancelled the final dividend of 3.5p per share.

The shares fell 3.5% in early trading.

Coronavirus update

Despite increased demand from residential customers, as more people work from home, Centrica is seeing a more significant decline in business energy demand - driven by temporary closures. The group expects customer bad debts to increase, as will deferred payments, as certain residential and business customers see incomes fall.

In line with government guidance, Centrica have stopped all non-essential customer visits. That's expected to impact revenue from services and solutions activities, for both homes and businesses.

The overall impact of reduced demand and weaker economic conditions remains unclear and as a result Centrica has withdrawn group cash flow guidance for 2020.

In the Upstream division, the recent oil price decline is expected to reduce Exploration & Production (E&P) underlying cash flows by £100m. The group has seen further outages at the Dungeness B and Hinkley Point B nuclear power stations too. Centrica has taken a number of cost saving measures, including reducing cash capital expenditure in E&P by £100m. As a result, the Upstream division is still expected to be cash flow neutral this year.

Centrica still plans to exit both E&P and Nuclear, but divestment programmes have been paused until the financial and commodity markets have settled.

The group is taking a number of cash saving measures. These include reducing non-essential operating costs, deferring the decision to pay employee cash bonuses relating to 2019, implementing a pay freeze for most non-customer facing colleagues, and delaying over £100m of restructuring spend. Centrica's executive directors will not receive bonuses relating to 2019. Cancelling the yearend dividend is expected to save £204m.

All new non-essential, customer facing capital expenditure has been stopped or delayed, which Centric expects will save around £100m in cash. This means total group capital expenditure this year is expected to be around £600m rather than £800m as previously guided.

At the end of March Centrica had £0.6bn in cash and £2.7bn of undrawn credit facilities. There are no material covenants (borrowing restrictions) on any of Centrica's existing debt.

