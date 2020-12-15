Inditex - dividend to resume

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Net sales fell 10% to €6.1bn in the third quarter, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. The decline reflects the impact of secondary lockdowns, and prior to this, sales in the first half of October were actually level with last year. Cash profits (EBITDA) also fell 10% to €1.8bn.

The group will resume its dividend policy in the 2020 financial year. This includes a 60% pay-out ratio, and special dividends of €0.78 per share to be paid in 2021 and 2022.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Inditex share price and how to deal

Our view

The sales gap caused by store closures is closing - the Zara owner has shone a light on the path to normality.

And there are more reasons for optimism. Industria de Diseno Textil (as it's formally known) is a Spanish powerhouse and the largest retail fashion chain in the world. Being the biggest fish in the pond gives Inditex scale advantages, and plans to have online account for 25% of all sales by 2022 should help improve things further. Covid-19 has provided a structural tailwind here, with an accelerated shift to online shopping here to stick around for the long-term. By integrating physical stores with digital ones Inditex won't only boost its trading performance, but also its profitability.

The integration helps what is already one of Inditex's key assets: a tight supply chain. This means it traditionally hasn't had to tie up lots of money in excess stock, and it can react to changes in fashion trends quickly. Its single inventory model digitally tracks items, and means local stores can be used to fulfil online orders. This reduces processing time and costs. Being able to offer the flavour of the month faster than peers means Zara - which accounts for the majority of sales - has become a go-to shop. That helps support more premium price tags.

Efficiency is also being boosted by the group's optimisation plan. As well as the online/store integration and digital investment, the project includes closing smaller stores and focussing on bigger ones in prime locations. We should also note the group has a net cash position of over €6bn, which is an enviable financial position.

We're supportive of Inditex's strategy, but there are some things to be mindful of in the short-term.

Inditex's fashion has a relatively high price point, and recessions aren't traditionally when customers choose to slide up the value chain. It will be important to see if the group can continue to shrink the sales gap in the coming months. If consumer spending slows, it could be hurt by people opting for cheaper fashion, and this wouldn't be good news for the already shrinking operating margins.

At the time of writing the shares change hands for a fair amount more than the ten year average. That means there's pressure on trading to keep moving in a positive direction, or the share price could fall.

Longer-term we think the group is in a great position thanks to its scale and unique business model. In the nearer-term though we can't rule out ups and downs, and the priority from here will be monitoring how quickly the remaining sales gap is plugged.

Inditex key facts Price/earnings ratio: 29.1

10 year average Price/earnings ratio: 24.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Inditex

Third quarter results

In November, 21% of Inditex's stores were closed, causing a "significant" impact on sales. Following some re-openings, 8% of shops are now closed. However, social distancing measures are affecting trading at a large number of opened stores. The group's plans for new space growth this year are on track, and there are currently 7,197 stores in the estate.

Online sales rose 76%, with particularly strong growth in October, helping to offset some of the impact from store closures.

Operating expenses declined 10% in the period, however this wasn't enough to offset sales declines for the cumulative first nine months of the year. As a result, operating margins are currently 6.7%, compared to 17.9% in at this time last year.

During Q3, the group recognised €135m in exceptional costs related to the pandemic.

Inventory has been well managed, falling11%, helped by Inditex's integrated stock system between physical shops and online. This fed into a net cash position of €8.3bn (as at the end of October 2020), an increase of 7% on 2019.

Total annual capital expenditure during the period 2020-2022 will be around €900m, including digital investments of around €1bn over the three years. Autumn/Winter collections are said to have been very well received, and online sales in the fourth quarter are currently growing at a similar rate to the first nine months of the year.

Find out more about Inditex shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.