Royal Dutch Shell - higher prices drive debt reduction

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Royal Dutch Shell reported underlying first quarter profits of $3.2bn, up from $2.9bn last year and $393m last quarter. The improvement on Q4 2020 reflects higher prices, stronger margins and lower depreciation.

The Shell board announced a dividend of $0.1735 per share for the quarter, a 4% increase on last year. Shell will increase shareholder returns when net debt is below $65bn. Net debt currently stands at $71.3bn, down from $75.4bn at the end of Q4 2020, primarily due to an increase in free cash generation.

Shell shares rose 1.5% following the announcement.

View the latest Shell share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Shell

First Quarter Results

Shell's Integrated Gas business reported a 28% increase in underlying profits to $1.4bn since Q4 2020, but a 34% fall compared with Q1 2020. The fall is primarily due to higher costs relating to credit provisions and lower contributions from marketing and trading.

In Upstream Shell's underlying profits were $963m, compared with $291m in Q1 2020 and a $748m loss in Q4 2020. The improvement primarily reflects higher realised oil prices, lower depreciation and the absence of unfavourable tax movements.

The Oil Products division reported $877m in underlying profits, up from $540m last quarter but down from $1.4bn a year ago. These results represent an improvement in refining margins, increased contributions from trading & optimisation and lower costs when compared to Q4 2020.

Profits in the Chemicals division rose from $148m a year ago to $730m, which is also an improvement on the $381m in Q4 2020. The improvements reflect stronger prices and, consequently, stronger margins.

Shell reported an underlying loss of $666m in its Corporate centre.

Free cash for the quarter came in at $7.7bn, down from $12.1bn a year ago, but up from$882m last quarter. Cash capital expenditure was $4.0bn, down from $5.0bn last year.

Shell key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: N/A

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Royal Dutch Shell B shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.