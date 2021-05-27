Aviva - looking sleeker after portfolio tidy up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Aviva reported growth new business in the first quarter of £8.3bn, in line with the same period last year. That reflects growth in Savings & Retirement, which offset weakness in Annuities & Equity Release. Gross written premiums in General Insurance rose 4% to £2.0bn.

The group has now completed the sale of its Italian and Turkish business, and agreed the sale of its French business. That puts Aviva on track to complete 8 disposals, worth £7.5bn, by the end of 2021. The group intends to make a "substantial return of capital to shareholders" following the completion of these transactions.

The shares rose 2.2% in early trading.

View the latest Aviva share price and how to deal

Our view

For years Aviva has been a bit of a pudding of a business - a little bit of this and a little bit of that, all mixed up, popped in a pot and served up to investors as a not very appetising mess.

Recently installed CEO Amanda Blanc seems to be finally delivering the slimming the group so badly needed.

Eight disposals, worth £7.5bn in total, means the group is now more focused on its core markets of the UK and Canada. It also leaves the group below its target on debt and well above its target on capital. With plans to increase the dividend slowly going forward, the group has said a large chunk of the surplus capital will come back to shareholders. As yet it's unclear whether that will be in the form of a one-off special dividend of a share buyback, or even exactly how much will be returned.

While a return in the billions wouldn't be surprising in our opinion, the group will also likely put a fair slug of the cash to work funding future growth.

In particular Aviva's bulk annuity business, where Aviva takes on final salary commitments from pensions funds, has grown rapidly. These contracts feed significant quantities of new assets into the business which can be managed by Aviva Investors - increasing scale and profitability in a less capital intensive part of the business. However each new insurance contract requires underwriting with some of Aviva's own capital, making expansion expensive.

Outside annuities the group is showing some real signs of progress too.

Underwriting has improved in the General Insurance business, with premiums and customer numbers holding up well through the pandemic. Meanwhile the defined contribution Workplace pension platform is showing steady growth in assets, supported by the introduction of auto-enrolment. It's a similar story in Aviva's platform for financial advisers, where the group had a 14% share of market wide adviser flows in 2020.

However, Aviva's ace in the hole strategically is that it's ahead of the game in digitisation. So far it's not easy to see the benefits, but in time further automation should deliver cost savings, and could improve cross-selling.

Amanda Blanc seems to be making headway where her predecessors struggled. With much of the strategic reshuffle now nearing completion, the focus turns to improving performance in the core businesses. Only time will tell whether Blanc can turn what are in theory some very real assets into the dividend machine that a successful insurer should really be - the proof of the pudding is, after all, in the eating.

Aviva key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.8

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Aviva

First Quarter Trading Update

Annuities & Equity Release reported a 52% fall in the present value of new business, to £1.0bn, as the group lapped a particularly strong start to 2020 and saw a slowdown in the bulk annuities business. Protection & Health sales fell 7% to £630m, with individual protection sales struggling over lockdown, partly offset by growth in group protection. Health sales fell 5%.

Savings & Retirement reported net flows of £3.0bn in the first quarter, up 31% year-on-year, while total assets under management rose 4% to £133bn. That reflects a 26% increase in Workplace flows, reaching £1.5bn, and a 29% increase in flows on the Adviser Platform to £1.4bn. Aviva Investors saw outflows of £177m, although external flows were positive at £204m.

Modest growth in General Insurance gross written premiums reflects growth in commercial lines, more than offsetting a decline in personal insurance premiums. UK Commercial performed particularly well, with gross premiums growing 13% year-on-year, as the group invested in improved product both for large corporate/speciality customers and small and mediums sized enterprises.

Combined operating ratios in the General Insurance business, which illustrates the proportion of premiums that are paid out either as claims or in operating costs, improved dramatically - falling 28.1 percentage points to 90.6%. The group expects conditions to get tougher as the year goes on, especially as motor claims increase when lockdown ends, but expects the combined operating ratio to remain below 95% this year.

The group reported a Solvency II ratio of 209%, a key measure of capital for insurers, up from 202% at the start of the year. That implies a surplus of £13.0bn. After the deals already announced and redemption of £450m of debt planned in June, the group's Solvency II ratio is estimated to be 253%.

Find out more about Aviva shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.